Featured Local Job: Registered Nurse
Wednesday, December 1, 2021 @ 09:12 AM
Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Registered Nurse at their Marienville facility.
Facility: ABRAXAS I
Compensation Base: $20.87 an hour – $33.57 an hour
Compensation Bonus: $5,000 Sign on Bonus
Summary
Provides nursing intervention(s) to improve and maintain the physical and emotional health of patient(s). Coordinates nursing care activities with emphasis on assessment of patient’s needs, plans and delivers direct or indirect care, and evaluates results of nursing care. Works as part of the multidisciplinary team.
Essential Functions:
- Performs the required initial nursing assessments utilizing the Nursing process
- Ability to evaluate medical needs of the patient and work with a multi-disciplinary team to assist in facets of the Recovery Program relating to physical health
- Assesses changes in patient’s status and reports appropriate physical/mental status information to the physician, mid-level practitioner, or other pertinent personnel
- Develops the healthcare portion of the treatment plan within
- Provides nursing reassessments on the treatment plan based on patient’s progress and as goals are achieved
- Accepts and transcribes verbal and written physician orders and incorporates them into the treatment plan as indicated
- Ensures patient safety including the reporting of incidents and medication errors
- Flexibility to adapt to schedule changes and assumption of responsibilities not delineated in the job description which are related to work as a member of an addiction/behavioral health treatment team
- Monitors the self-administration program
- Updates physician and interdisciplinary team on patient’s current and potential medical problems with proper documentation
- Protects patients’ privacy and patients’ rights. Communicates/endorses accurate information regarding patients’ status and care during shift reports. Evaluates patient response and reaction (if any) to medications and/or medical treatments administered. Documents patient responses.
- Recommends/revises nursing interventions in collaboration with other staff according to evaluation of progress or significant changes in the patient’s condition
- Provides patient care as a member of the interdisciplinary team
- Attends and participates in staff meetings and in-services. Attends professional seminars. Is responsible for providing evidence of continuing education. Participates in the orientation of new employees, program interns, and volunteers. Attends mandatory in-services.
- Provides for the patient’s health education needs
- Responsible for the use and allocation of various resources, i.e., time, personnel, and supplies
- Participates as directed in the Quality Improvement Process
- Follows up on medical/psychiatric referrals
- Participates in the infection control program
- Adheres to confidentiality requirements
- Attends mandatory in-services
- Knowledge of the procedures to follow in the event of an incident
- Knowledge of job responsibility in emergency
- Knowledge of responsibility regarding actions to minimize, eliminate, and report risks
- Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care
- Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills
Job Requirements
Minimum Requirements:
The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:
- Current licensure as a Registered Nurse in Pennsylvania
- Minimum three (3) years experience as an LPN or RN and previous experience in the mental health field, or chemical dependency field or equivalent education/academic preparation required
Other Qualifications:
- At least twenty-one (21) years of age
- Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)
- Non-communicable diseases physical exam
- Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence
- Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department
- Ability to work overtime as required
- Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period
- Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours
