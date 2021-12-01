 

Five Killed in Crashes During Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1534 copy 2HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 1,155 crashes, including five fatal collisions, in which five people were killed during the Thanksgiving holiday driving period from November 24 through November 28, 2021.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Of the 1,155 total crashes investigated, 91 were alcohol-related, two were alcohol-related fatal crashes and 225 people were injured. State police also made 533 DUI arrests over the long holiday weekend. In addition, Troopers issued 10,126 speeding citations, 849 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 84 citations to drivers for not securing children in safety seats.

Screen Shot 2021-12-01 at 6.32.48 AM

More information on 2021 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the time, statistical information was not collected during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday driving period.


