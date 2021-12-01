

Kim M. Hartzell, 66, of Clarion, passed away on November 29, 2021 at Clarion Hospital.

He was born in Oil City on July 24, 1955 to the late Theodore and Helen (Gourley) Hartzell.

Kim was a trucker for 28 years. He loved to bake, crochet, hunt and fish. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and his dog, Peanut. He will be sorely missed.

Kim is survived by his wife of 22 years, Bonnie and his children: Leroy, Christopher and Melissa Burlingame and Sheena Kahle. In addition, one brother, Deo Hartzell and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jim Hartzell.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

