 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Local Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Two People During Domestic Incident

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police-night2REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a local man who allegedly threatened to kill two people during a domestic incident in Redbank Township last week.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police on November 23 filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Cody Allen Lee, of Fairmount City.

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:18 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, Clarion-based State Police responded to a residence on Middle Run Road in Fairmount City, Redbank Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic incident.

According to the complaint, it was reported that Cody Lee entered the residence while intoxicated and began a physical altercation with two known victims.

Lee fled the scene and police could not initially locate him, the complaint notes.

Around 2:20 a.m. on November 23, the victims called 9-1-1 and reported Lee had returned to the residence and began another argument with one of the victims, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim reported she walked upstairs into the second victim’s bedroom and closed the door behind her, but Lee followed her into the room by kicking the door loose from the frame and off of its hinges.

The victim told police Lee entered the room, then broke the television and the second victim’s school computer. The victim indicated a scuffle then ensued where Lee was pushing and slapping her.

The victim reported that during the altercation, Lee stated he was going to “shoot” her. He also reportedly threatened to kill both victims multiple times during the incident. The victims then called 9-1-1, and Lee left the bedroom, but he was located at the scene by police when they arrived again, according to the complaint.

Lee was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 4:45 a.m. on November 23 on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on December 7 with Judge Miller presiding.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.