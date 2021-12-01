Local Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Two People During Domestic Incident

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a local man who allegedly threatened to kill two people during a domestic incident in Redbank Township last week.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police on November 23 filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Cody Allen Lee, of Fairmount City.

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:18 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, Clarion-based State Police responded to a residence on Middle Run Road in Fairmount City, Redbank Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic incident.

According to the complaint, it was reported that Cody Lee entered the residence while intoxicated and began a physical altercation with two known victims.

Lee fled the scene and police could not initially locate him, the complaint notes.

Around 2:20 a.m. on November 23, the victims called 9-1-1 and reported Lee had returned to the residence and began another argument with one of the victims, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim reported she walked upstairs into the second victim’s bedroom and closed the door behind her, but Lee followed her into the room by kicking the door loose from the frame and off of its hinges.

The victim told police Lee entered the room, then broke the television and the second victim’s school computer. The victim indicated a scuffle then ensued where Lee was pushing and slapping her.

The victim reported that during the altercation, Lee stated he was going to “shoot” her. He also reportedly threatened to kill both victims multiple times during the incident. The victims then called 9-1-1, and Lee left the bedroom, but he was located at the scene by police when they arrived again, according to the complaint.

Lee was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 4:45 a.m. on November 23 on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on December 7 with Judge Miller presiding.

