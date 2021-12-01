New Chapter: Union’s Logue Signs With Clarion University Women’s Basketball Program, Eager to Pen Exciting Finale With Damsels

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Dominika Logue’s head was spinning.

What to do? What would her future hold?

It was a good position to be in, to have so many suitors for her basketball services at the collegiate level. But it was also sometimes overwhelming for the Union High School hoop star.

“It was a big decision and I had to think a lot about it,” Logue said. “It’s been kind of stressful for me.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Logue, though, lifted that burden off her talented shoulders when she committed to Clarion University. The next day, she signed her National Letter of Intent to join a young Golden Eagles’ roster next season.

With that daunting choice out of her way, Logue can now focus solely on her senior season with the Damsels — her final in the blue and gold.

Logue has carved out quite a career for herself already on the hardwood at Union. A starter from the first day she laced up her sneakers, Logue has already scored 1,069 points for the Damsels. She also has 532 rebounds, 209 assists, 227 steals and 151 blocked shots.

Logue said she has come a long way from her freshman days, fumbling around trying to find herself.

Time has given her new perspectives. Time has honed her many skills. And time has allowed her to appreciate the game and herself more.

“I think I’ve definitely matured,” Logue said.

That has Logue giddy about her senior season. But it’s also bittersweet. It’s the start of the final chapter for the 5-foot-10 standout, who has played everywhere from point guard to the post for Union. It’s also the final pages of the book, the denouement of her high school hoop story.

“I’m so excited for this season, but also kind of sad,” Logue said. “I feel like I’ve been here forever. My senior year felt so far away, but here it is now. It’s kind of crazy.”

The first few chapters were riveting.

Logue made an immediate impact as a freshman for the Damsels. She averaged 13.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 steals and three assists in her first season for Union.

She played most of that campaign at point guard.

“She came in her freshman year and we needed a point guard,” said Union girls basketball coach Ally Kepple, who is beginning her fifth season with the Damsels. “She took on that role and then the next year, she still kind of played point guard. People are always like, ‘Why do you have a 5-10 girl playing point guard? She handles the rock so well that, even though we want her in the post, we needed her at the point. There’s literally nothing she can’t do.

“She had a lot of great qualities then and she’s continued to build on those qualities,” Kepple added. “She puts the commitment in during the offseason. She’s just always looking to get better.”

Logue did get better her sophomore season, averaging 17.2 points per game to go with 8.1 rebounds per contest. Last year as a junior she put up 16.5 points and eight rebounds per game.

She’s done all that with opponents throwing everything at her to stop her.

Logue has seen it all — any defense imaginable to try to contain her. Few have worked.

“I have such great teammates to help me out and make my life easier when teams are trying to make my life really hard,” Logue said. “It makes me feel good to still produce in situations like that. But I have to give all the credit to my teammates.”

Still, Logue has felt the burden. It’s not easy for her, knowing that for 32 minutes teams are going to hound her.

Logue has persevered.

“You have to think differently,” she said. “It’s definitely a grind at times, so you have to change it up.”

Some games that means going to the hoop more. Others it means pulling up for mid-range jumpers. Still others it means draining 3-pointers from the perimeter. Logue has been able to do whatever she’s needed to do to score.

That’s one of the reasons why she was so sought after.

It came down to Clarion and Division III Westminster College. Those two schools could not be more dissimilar.

Ultimately for Logue, it came down to location and direction — Clarion was close to home and she liked where the Golden Eagles’ program was headed.

“I just really, really liked (Clarion coach Jana Ashley),” Logue said.

Clarion has just one senior on its roster this season: Karns City graduate Emily Hegedus. The graduate school student on the roster, Neely Whitehead of Kennedy Catholic, is leaving at mid-season.

Logue has a chance to make an immediate impact for the Golden Eagles next year.

For now, though, she’s focused on penning a killer ending to her high school saga.

Her goals are simple.

“Win championships,” she said.

Union lost its first four games last season and started 1-5, but finished strong to make the District 9 Class A playoffs, beating DuBois Central Catholic before falling to Otto-Eldred.

It has the Damsels believing they can take the next step this season.

“Just talking to our whole group of seniors, they’re excited and they say this is our year,” Kepple said. “We’re hoping to use Dominika in the post, but you know, she’s just able to do it all.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.