 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

PA School Mask Mandate Remains In Place While State Supreme Court Hears Appeal

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

shutterstock_1812892960 (1)HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – An order requiring masks to be worn indoors will remain in place for Pennsylvania’s K-12 schools and child care facilities while the Pa. Supreme Court hears an appeal next week by Governor Wolf regarding a lawsuit that had lifted the mandate.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the move is temporary as the court will hear arguments on the mandate on Wednesday, December 8.

On November 10, a Commonwealth Court ordered the mandate to end on Saturday, December 4.

Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon lifted the mandate, siding with the plaintiffs in the case, which include a group of state lawmakers, parents, and private school interests. She remarked the plaintiffs were likely to win the appeal and that Beam has other ways to enact a mandate.

This ruling was appealed by Gov. Wolf’s administration, and the decision to put the Commonwealth Court decision on hold was 5-1, with one justice disagreeing with the majority.

The mandate was originally enacted by acting State Secretary of Health Allison Beam at the beginning of the school year, causing a wave of discontent from many parents in the northwestern Pa.

RELATED:

UPDATE: Court Ruling Overturns School Mask Mandate in Pennsylvania, Wolf Administration Files Appeal

Pa. Mask Mandate for Schools Expected to End in January, Wolf Says


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.