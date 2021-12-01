Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: New Winter Landscapes Photo Contest Kicks Off Today

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has announced their new Winter Landscapes Photo Contest that runs from December of 2021 through February of 2022.

(Pictured: Winter in Cook Forest. Photo by Malorie Laine)

Finalists’ photos will be posted online in March of 2022 with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes: 1st Place $100.00, 2nd Place $75.00, 3rd Place $50.00, and 4th Place $25.00.

To enter, complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest. The only requirements are that the photo meets the Winter Landscapes photo contest theme and it must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, or Cameron Counties.

“Winter is a very peaceful and beautiful time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region,” said John Straitiff-Executive Director Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

“This contest gives people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the beauty of the region during the winter months, when the mountains and trees are covered in a blanket of white.”

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, and Cameron.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the perfect outdoor adventure destination.

