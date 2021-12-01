Police: Clarion Man Threatens to ‘Shoot Up’ Business; Found With Prohibited Firearms

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Felony charges have been filed against a Clarion man who allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a local business and was subsequently found to be in possession of multiple firearms that he was not legally permitted to possess.

Court documents indicate 62-year-old Thomas Lynn Anderson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, on the following charges:

– Possession Of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 2 (12 counts)

Unable to post $12,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, with Judge Schill presiding.

Anderson is also scheduled to stand for a second hearing on December 7 on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

The charges stem from an investigation that began in early November.

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:30 a.m. on November 8, Thomas Lynn Anderson went to speak with police about a traffic accident that took place in Clarion Borough in October.

Anderson was reportedly upset that the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas suspended his driver’s license for missing a Domestic Relations hearing and told police he was assisting individuals following the accident. He was subsequently advised to contact a lawyer, as it was a civil law and police could not assist him with the matter.

According to the complaint, Anderson continued talking and advised that he owned the timber rights to a particular parcel of land and could have his son sell the timber, cash the check, and turn the money over to him. He then reportedly stated that if his son didn’t turn over the money, he would have to “take care of it,” and pulled up his arms as if he was firing a long gun. Police then told Anderson that this was illegal and advised him not to make any more statements, and Anderson left the station.

Police were dispatched to a business on Main Street for a report of a man threatening store employees.

A manager told police that a man had come into the business, laid down his license, and asked an employee if he could purchase alcohol with an expired license. The employee told the man she could not accept an expired license for alcohol sales, according to the complaint.

The man then reportedly picked up his license, said he “hates this state,” and said he was going to “shoot the place up,” the complaint states.

The manager told police that the man then went outside and began asking other patrons to purchase alcohol for him.

The manager described the man as a thin, older male wearing wire-framed glasses and a green sweatshirt, and provided police with video surveillance footage of the man.

Police immediately recognized the man in the video footage as Thomas Anderson, according to the complaint.

According to a second complaint, around 9:44 a.m. on November 15, police served an arrest warrant on Thomas Lynn Anderson at his residence in Highland Township, Clarion County.

During the arrest, Anderson advised that he had weapons inside the residence, and when asked about the specific weapons, he showed police several black powder firearms, including long rifles and handguns, the complaint indicates.

Anderson noted that he is not allowed to possess firearms but is permitted to have black powder weapons. He also reportedly said he had “enough black powder to blow up Clarion County,” according to the complaint.

On November 23, while police were reviewing Anderson’s upcoming court case with the District Attorney’s office involving terroristic threats charges, the topic of the black powder firearms was discussed, and Assistant District Attorney Erich Spessard brought it to the attention of police that under PA Title 18 Section 6105, a black powder firearm does fall under the persons not to possess statute, according to the complaint.

Police then checked Anderson’s criminal history and found that he was arrested for and pleaded guilty to robbery in 1979, making him a person not to possess a firearm, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, police were granted and executed a search warrant on Anderson’s residence on November 23, and the following items were found and seized:

– Two percussion cap pistols

– One cap and ball pistol

– One North American Arms Companion Derringer

– Two Ruger Old Army cap and ball pistols

– One Harris double-barrel shotgun

– One other double-barrel shotgun

– One Traditions 45 caliber rifle

– Two muzzleloading rifles

– One sawed-off shotgun barrel

– One nylon holster

Anderson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:14 a.m. on November 14, on the terroristic threats and harassment charges.

Bail for this case was set at $10,000.00 (10%) monetary.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.