Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Investigating Burglary at Campground on Route 66

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a burglary at a campground located along Route 66.

On November 27, Marienville-based State Police responded to the Forest Lodge & Campground on State Route 66 for a report of a burglary.

The burglary reportedly occurred sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 27.

The victim is listed as a 76-year-old man from South Park, Pa.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.


