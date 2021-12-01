Police Investigating Burglary at Campground on Route 66

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a burglary at a campground located along Route 66.

On November 27, Marienville-based State Police responded to the Forest Lodge & Campground on State Route 66 for a report of a burglary.

The burglary reportedly occurred sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 27.

The victim is listed as a 76-year-old man from South Park, Pa.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

