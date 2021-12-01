Redbank School Board Meeting Abruptly Ends After New Member Refuses to Wear Mask

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Valley School Board abruptly ended its regular work session on Tuesday, November 30, after a new school board member refused to wear a mask.

Mitch Blose, who was elected to the board in the November election, was not wearing his mask at the meeting while every other board member was.

“Due to the virus and the mask mandate, I had Mrs. Rupp contact our solicitor,” said Board President Bill Reddinger. “Mr. Zaruta said that we are obligated, and we put ourselves and the district at risk personally if we do not follow the mask mandate.

“Mr. Blose is at the board meeting, and he is required to wear a mask. I do want direction on how to proceed, so it’s my obligation to protect others, to protect myself, and to protect the school board from liability.

“So, I would ask one more time for Mr. Blose to please put a mask on.”

“Nay,” replied Blose.

Reddinger then called an executive session for personnel matters, ending the meeting.

Although the board entered an executive session, they failed to stop the district’s public livestream of the meeting and arguments between board members were captured on camera.

“So, the people that voted for us are okay with this?” asked Blose after Reddinger called an executive session.

“Mr. Blose, I don’t want to wear this mask,” Reddinger answered. “I don’t want to see anyone else wear the mask, but at the same time, I am obligated to this board, sitting in this chair. I am obligated to the taxpayers, to the lawsuits.

“I’m not putting myself, the board, or the district at risk of a lawsuit. I’ve tried ironing this out with Harrisburg several weeks ago, and I did not have any luck, so I hope I can get a fair answer. I hope Mrs. Rupp can get a fair answer before Monday.”

Board member Dee Bell agreed with Reddinger, telling Blose that while he does not agree with wearing masks, “the thing is it was brought to my attention before because I was kind of going to protest, but when they said, ‘It looks bad because you’re making the kids do it and then you’re a director or a parent,’ so, it looks bad when we make them do that and we don’t.”

Blose responded, “I’m not making anyone do anything. I wouldn’t want anybody to wear them, so that’s why I don’t wear it. Aren’t they lifting the mandate in like three days?”

“No, it’s moved again till December 8,” Redbank Superintendent Amy Rupp told Blose, at which point the livestream was cut, while she continued her comments.

Before the livestream ended, however, Reddinger stated he would ask for more legal counsel regarding the mask mandate from the district’s solicitor, Robert Zaruta, for the next board meeting set for December 6.

