Robert R. Shaffer, 87, of Hermitage formerly of Marienville, died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Born on January 9, 1934 in Sigel, he was the son of the late Russell and Angeline Miller Shaffer.

In Marienville on July 28, 1956, he married the former Patricia A. Sheffer. She survives.

For his first career Mr. Shaffer was employed in Marienville at Glass Container Corp for 30 years in the packing department, as a second career he was employed in Hermitage at WalMart for 19years.

He was a member of the Marienville Volunteer Fire Department.

His pastimes included hunting, fishing and taking care of his family.

Those surviving in addition to his wife, Patricia, are his sons, Robert (Jo) Shaffer and Jeffrey Shaffer; his daughter, Jennie (David) Feldkamp; his brother, A. Clyde (Melody) Shaffer; his sisters, Eydie Davis, Marian Shaffer, Kathy Buzard, Eileen Shaffer and Jenny (Brad) Massengill; his 2 grandsons, Zachory (April) and Jacob (Sarah); as well as his 6 great grandchildren, Owen, Harrison, Waylon, Evelyn, Lucy and Naomi.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald; 2 sisters, Ruth and Jane.

His family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, December 1, 2021 from 6-8PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11AM at the funeral home with the Rev. Boyd Edmondson, officiating.

Interment will follow at the North Forest Cemetery, Jenks Twp., Forest County, PA.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Keystone Blind Association.

CDC Covid recommendations and guidelines will be observed for all services held for Mr. Shaffer.

