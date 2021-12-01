Rosalita Rose (Rex) Kling, 77, of Clearfield peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 28, 2021 at her home.

She was born on December 12, 1943 in Shippenville, a daughter of the late Raymond and Sarah (Sherman) Rex.

She was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church where she served various positions and after its closing attended the Spring Valley United Methodist Church.

She was also a member of the Elk Hose Co. Auxiliary, the Clearfield Election Board, and served several positions with the Philipsburg Mountaineer Camping Club.

She worked as a waitress at St. Charles Cafe and was also a clerk at Palumbo’s Meat Market for many years.

Rose also helped out at the Living Bread food pantry.

Rose loved to go camping and sit around the camp fire.

She enjoyed being around people and people watching.

She also liked to bake, listen to polka music, and spend time with her beloved pets.

Rose was an avid fan of ‘Survivor’ and never missed an episode.

She will be remembered for always having a positive attitude and helping others.

She is survived by her husband, James E. ‘Jim’ Kling whom she wed July 12, 1980; four children, Edward Reddinger and wife Cynthia, Stan Reddinger, Anita Malloy and husband Dan, and Barry Reddinger; four step children, Kimberly Lanager and husband Eric Sr., Trish Rickabaugh and husband Jeff, Todd Kling and wife Jessica, and Heidi Jo Kling;19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Keith Rex and wife Connie, Dana Rex, Ken Rex and wife Nancy, Den Rex and wife Diane; two sisters, Joan Gibson and Shirley Rankin; numerous nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Rich Beichner; a special aunt, Ruth Crawford; and special extended family member, AJ Hinklin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a step son, James Kling; two brothers, John Rex and Gene Rex; and a sister, Meda Beichner.

Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Michael Knepp and Pastor Scott Schultz co-officiating.

Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Clearfield at a later date.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00-7:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00-11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to American Lung Association 3001 Old Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill; or Clearfield County SPCA 275 21st Street, Clearfield; or Penn Highlands Community Nurses Hospice, 1033 Turnpike Avenue Suite 100, Clearfield.

