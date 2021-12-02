A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers, mainly between 9am and 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11pm, then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 9 to 14 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday – A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Rain. Low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday – Rain likely before 11am, then rain and snow likely between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of snow after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night – Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

