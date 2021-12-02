Allegheny National Forest Accepting Natural Resource Project Proposals in Forest County

FOREST CO., Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is accepting proposals seeking funds for local natural resource projects through the Allegheny Resource Advisory Committee (RAC).

Project proposals will be accepted by Allegheny National Forest through January 21, 2022.

Approximately $200,000.00 of funds are available for new projects in Forest County. The funding is provided through Title II of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000, which was reauthorized by Congress in 2020.

Projects that benefit fish, wildlife, soils, watersheds, and other resources; that maintain roads, trails, and other existing infrastructure; obliterate unneeded roads; or control noxious weeds, are eligible for consideration.

To qualify for Title II funding, projects must be located on National Forest System Lands in Forest County or on other nearby lands if the project will benefit the resources on the National Forest.

Projects can be completed by Forest Service personnel, through partnership agreements, or by open-bid contracting with individuals and corporations.

Project proposals not approved previously may be resubmitted. The RAC will review projects for possible funding during a meeting in spring 2022. The public is welcome to attend the RAC meetings.

The Forest Service is accepting applications on behalf of the RAC. Please call 814-363-6098 or email RAC Designated Federal Official Rich Hatfield at [email protected] with questions or to have project proposal forms sent to you. Proposal forms are available for download at ANF RAC project forms.

