Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Weeknight Ravioli Lasagna

Using ravioli allows you to make your favorite lasagna dish without all the work!

Ingredients

1 jar (24 ounces) pasta sauce

1 package (25 ounces) frozen meat or cheese ravioli



1-1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese3 cups fresh baby spinach

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a small saucepan, heat sauce 5-7 minutes over medium heat or just until simmering, stirring occasionally.

-Spread 1/2 cup sauce into a greased 11×7-in. baking dish. Layer with half the ravioli, 1-1/2 cups spinach, 1/2 cup cheese, and half the remaining sauce; repeat layers. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

-Bake, uncovered, 45-50 minutes or until edges are bubbly and cheese is melted. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.