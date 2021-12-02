Clarion University Wrestling: Golden Eagles Rout Bloomsburg for First MAC Dual Win of 2021

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle wrestling team welcomed fans back to Tippin Gym for their first home dual of the season, and they did not disappoint the Clarion faithful, defeating Bloomsburg 33-6 on Wednesday night.

Clarion (3-1, 1-0 MAC) won eight of the 10 bouts on the mat in the rout over the Huskies.

The team match was a gestalt of match circumstances, wrestling styles and most importantly victories. Throughout the match the Golden Eagles displayed the resilience necessary to beat their Mid-American Conference (MAC) foe, including four bonus points wins and a sudden victory decision.

The tone was set in the very early moments of the match, with Joey Fischer working Bronson Garber for an 8-0 major decision at 125 pounds. One of the first great displays of grit on the night came at 133 pounds, when Alex Blake rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the third period to force overtime against Michael Cassidy. Blake started the third period on bottom and escaped for his first points of the bout. The final seconds of regulation were a tough scramble, but Blake spun out and took Cassidy down with just two seconds remaining to tie the bout at 3-3. Blake was the aggressor in overtime, bringing Cassidy down on a single leg for the sudden victory decision.

Another essential point of the match came at 141 pounds. Josh Mason turned Seth Koleno at the start of the second period for four near-fall points and very nearly pinned him, but Koleno battled out of the bad situation and reversed Mason for two. Mason still led the bout 5-4 at the end of two periods, but Koleno took him down to start the third and added a four-point near fall of his own to take the improbable lead, holding on for a 10-6 decision to put Clarion ahead 10-0.

Brent Moore authored a tidy 11-4 decision at 149 pounds to extend the lead to 13-0, but the real fireworks were waiting at the heavier weights. Cam Pine dominated Cody Harrison at 165 pounds, outscoring him 14-0 in the first period alone before taking him down 26 seconds into the second period for a tech fall. John Worthing one-upped him with a first period fall at 174 pounds, taking down Matt Benedetti and flattening him at the 1:29 mark.

After Ryan Weinzen toughed out a 5-1 decision at 184 pounds, there was still one more flashy display in store for the Clarion crowd. Will Feldkamp pinned David Tuttle just 47 seconds into the first period to give Clarion 33 team points and close out the rout.

Clarion 33, Bloomsburg 6

125 – Joey Fischer (Clarion) over Bronson Garber (Bloomsburg) (MD 8-0)

133 – Alex Blake (Clarion) over Michael Cassidy (Bloomsburg) (SV-1 5-3)

141 – Seth Koleno (Clarion) over Josh Mason (Bloomsburg) (Dec 10-6)

149 – Brent Moore (Clarion) over Cade Balestrini (Bloomsburg) (Dec 11-4)

157 – Alex Carida (Bloomsburg) over Kolby Ho (Clarion) (Dec 6-3)

165 – Cam Pine (Clarion) over Cody Harrison (Bloomsburg) (TF 16-0 3:28)

174 – John Worthing (Clarion) over Matt Benedetti (Bloomsburg) (Fall 1:31)

184 – Ryan Weinzen (Clarion) over Bruno Stolfi (Bloomsburg) (Dec 5-1)

197 – Will Feldkamp (Clarion) over David Tuttle (Bloomsburg) (Fall 0:47)

285 – Shane Noonan (Bloomsburg) over Tyler Bagoly (Clarion) (Dec 8-5)

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.