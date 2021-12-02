Clarion University Volleyball: Cassidy Snider Named AVCA Atlantic Region Freshman of the Year; Fuller, Piccolino Also Named All-Region

CLARION, Pa. – Just a few hours after the Division 2 Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) announced their All-Atlantic Region teams, the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) released their 2021 all-region squads.

It turned out to be a major awards haul for the Golden Eagle volleyball team, who placed three on the AVCA Atlantic Region team, including AVCA Atlantic Region Freshman of the Year Cassidy Snider.

Snider, London Fuller and Julia Piccolino were among the 20 names on the All-Atlantic Region squad on Wednesday afternoon, earning themselves a shot at All-American status. It was the first time multiple Golden Eagles were named to the AVCA All-Region team since 2015, when Mackenzie Biggs and Gabrielle Olson got the nod. Similarly, Snider is the first to win the regional freshman of the year award since Olson did it in 2014.

One of the dominant offensive performers in the Atlantic Region and the nation this year, Snider ranks 11th in NCAA Division II in kills with an average of 4.24 kills per set. The freshman was named the PSAC West Rookie of the Year and First Team All-PSAC West on Nov. 18, and since then helped lead the Golden Eagles to their first PSAC championship since 2010 as well as a bid in the NCAA Atlantic Regional. Her 462 total kills ranks fifth in the nation, and her 4.62 points per set average ranks 15th in NCAA Division II. Not just an offensive player, Snider ranks second on the Golden Eagles with 11 kill-dig double-doubles as well, as she averages 2.35 digs per set.

The Division 2 Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) also announced their All-Atlantic Region volleyball teams, and Clarion’s Cassidy Snider earned one of three outside hitter spots on the All-Atlantic Region First Team, putting her on the All-American ballot. The D2CCA All-Region and All-America teams are voted on by Division II sports information directors.

Snider is the fifth Golden Eagle to earn D2CCA All-Atlantic Region honors in the last four seasons (not including 2020), joining Julia Holden, Chrissy Cotton, Olivia Olson, and Taylor Braunagel. She joins Holden as a First Team selection, with Holden earning the honor in 2019.

Fuller has been the straw that stirs the drink of the Golden Eagle offense, leading the PSAC and ranking 16th in NCAA Division II in assists entering this weekend. As a result, the Clarion offense has been one of the best in the country, ranking first in the PSAC and second in the Atlantic Region at 13.71 kills per set. With Fuller at the controls, the Golden Eagles rank second among PSAC teams in attack percentage on the year, and Clarion led the PSAC in attack percentage in conference matches all season long. She also ranks 16th among PSAC players in total blocks.

Piccolino has done a little bit of everything for the Golden Eagles, ranking second on the team and third in the PSAC in kills (3.59 kills per set) and second on the team in digs (2.85 digs per set). She leads the team with 13 kill-dig double-doubles on the year. Piccolino saved some of her best work for the most important matches of the season, averaging 4.30 kills per set during the PSAC Tournament, including a 20-kill performance on the road against PSAC East top seed East Stroudsburg in the semifinal.

