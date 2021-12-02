David Zeldon “Mac” McGinnis Jr., 95 of Emlenton passed away peacefully at home on November 29, 2021.

Mac was born May 15, 1926, he was the son of David “Ike” Zeldon McGinnis and Jessie Dunkle McGinnis, at his family’s home near Six Points.

Mac was 14 when his mother Jessie passed away.

He was raised by his step mother Veda Cotton McGinnis. Mac was cherished and loved for many years up till Veda’s passing at the age of 107.

Mac married Mae Gordon on April 30, 1949. The couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary this year.

Together the couple had three children; David, Bruce and Susan.

Mac proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II.

He also was in the Army Reserves.

Mac retired from Operators Engineer.

He drove heavy equipment for the company upon his retirement.

Mac was a true outdoors man. He loved spending time in the woods hunting and fishing. He kept a beautiful garden.

His family treasures numerous wood working projects he has done over the years.

Most importantly being with his loved ones brought him much joy.

Loved ones left to cherish Mac’s memory is his wife Mae McGinnis of Emlenton, his children David McGinnis and his wife Nancy of Pittsburgh, Bruce McGinnis of Ashland Ohio and Susan McCoy and her husband Joseph of Emlenton. His grandchildren David McGinnis, Patrick McGinnis and his wife Karrie, Scott McGinnis and his wife Samantha, Bradley McGinnis, Philip McCoy and his wife Anoma, Daniel McCoy and his wife Stephanie, Michelle Hubenthal and Cathy McCoy. His great grandchildren; Emma, Garrett, Kya, Dinesh, Joshua, Jack, Katie, Mara and Rosalie. Mac’s sisters and brothers Louise Carrick, Karen Terwilliger, Abbie Reeder, Terry McGinnis and his wife Shirley and Lou McGinnis.

Mac was welcomed into heaven by his parents, his brothers and sisters Amos McGinnis, Doris Dunkle, Lowry McGinnis, Thayle McGinnis, Cythina Campbell and Dale Warters.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 7:00 till 9:00 pm.

Funeral services will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Lewie Bennett officiating from New Zion EC Church.

Burial will take place at Eau Claire Cemetery.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.