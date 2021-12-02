 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Deer on Roadway Leads to Two-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Beaver Township

Thursday, December 2, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A deer that entered the roadway led to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 eastbound in Beaver Township on Saturday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:38 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, on Interstate 80 eastbound near the 58.2-mile marker, Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 75-year-old William D. Otto, of Conneaut Lake, was operating a 2014 Toyota Camry traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in the left lane when a deer entered the roadway from the left. Otto’s vehicle struck the deer and Otto began to slow down. His vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2021 Volvo VNR 6 operated by 42-year-old Ronald E. Lewis, of Trout Run.

Both drivers and a passenger in Otto’s vehicle, identified as 74-year-old Nancy L. Otto, of Conneaut Lake, were using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.