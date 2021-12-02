Deer on Roadway Leads to Two-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A deer that entered the roadway led to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 eastbound in Beaver Township on Saturday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:38 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, on Interstate 80 eastbound near the 58.2-mile marker, Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 75-year-old William D. Otto, of Conneaut Lake, was operating a 2014 Toyota Camry traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in the left lane when a deer entered the roadway from the left. Otto’s vehicle struck the deer and Otto began to slow down. His vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2021 Volvo VNR 6 operated by 42-year-old Ronald E. Lewis, of Trout Run.

Both drivers and a passenger in Otto’s vehicle, identified as 74-year-old Nancy L. Otto, of Conneaut Lake, were using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

