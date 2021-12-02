Douglas L. Yurkanin, 60, of Franklin, died on November 30th, 2021 at the Meadville Medical Center.

Born on August 1st, 1961 in Franklin, he was the son of Frank and Betty (Miller) Yurkanin.

Doug was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School and went on to be an owner/operator truck driver.

He also work for The Joy Manufacturing Company.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

Doug was a member of the Franklin Fraternal Order of the Eagles #328, V.F.W Jesse Greer Post 1835 and a lifetime member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.

He was most proud of being a loyal member and participant of the Venango County Veterans Entombment and Testimony Service Honor Guard.

He also enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing and hunting.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Betty Yurkanin of Arizona; his sister, Pam Say and her husband, Larry, of Arizona; his nephews, Nathan Say of Colorado and Kyle Say (Barbara) of Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his father.

No services will be held for Doug but family has requested monetary donations to be sent in Douglas’s memory to the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, PO Box 137, Franklin, PA 16323.

Doug’s arrangements have been entrusted to The Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences or for general information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

