 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Douglas L. Yurkanin

Thursday, December 2, 2021 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-x1bnnVGLArkDouglas L. Yurkanin, 60, of Franklin, died on November 30th, 2021 at the Meadville Medical Center.

Born on August 1st, 1961 in Franklin, he was the son of Frank and Betty (Miller) Yurkanin.

Doug was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School and went on to be an owner/operator truck driver.

He also work for The Joy Manufacturing Company.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

Doug was a member of the Franklin Fraternal Order of the Eagles #328, V.F.W Jesse Greer Post 1835 and a lifetime member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.

He was most proud of being a loyal member and participant of the Venango County Veterans Entombment and Testimony Service Honor Guard.

He also enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing and hunting.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Betty Yurkanin of Arizona; his sister, Pam Say and her husband, Larry, of Arizona; his nephews, Nathan Say of Colorado and Kyle Say (Barbara) of Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his father.

No services will be held for Doug but family has requested monetary donations to be sent in Douglas’s memory to the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, PO Box 137, Franklin, PA 16323.

Doug’s arrangements have been entrusted to The Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences or for general information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.