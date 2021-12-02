Featured Local Job: Paraprofessional

Keystone School District is currently looking to fill a Paraprofessional position.

Position available immediately. The candidate should be highly qualified or willing to complete requirements.

Interested candidates should send Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151, and 168 Clearances and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mrs. Teresa Young, Superintendent



Keystone School District451 Huston AvenueKnox, PA 16232

Deadline: December 17, 2021 or until position is filled



