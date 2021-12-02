Featured Local Job: Venango County Offers Multiple Positions

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the following positions: Accountant, Service Coordinator II Early Intervention, Service Coordinator II Outreach, and Crisis Investigation Specialist.

Accountant ($12.01/hr.)

Service Coordinator II Early Intervention ($14.34/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses)

Service Coordinator II Outreach ($14.34/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses)



Crisis Investigation Specialist ($15.80/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses and retention bonuses).

All positions are full-time, 40 hrs./wk.

Venango County provides paid 17 holidays, vacations, and sick time; employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan. Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with the county to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by established deadlines. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected]

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

