Franklin Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 79 Off-Ramp

VERNON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman was killed in a crash that happened on Wednesday afternoon on an Interstate 79 off ramp in Vernon Township.

According to Meadville-based State Police, the accident occurred around 3:19 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, on Interstate 79 southbound at the Exit 147 west off-ramp, in Vernon Township, Crawford County.

Police say 76-year-old Norman L. Pfendler, of Franklin, was operating a 2014 Toyota Tacoma traveling on Interstate 79 southbound and exiting on the eastbound 147 Exit when he failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway, went off the left side of the ramp, and struck a concrete barrier.

Following the initial impact, the vehicle went airborne and landed in the southbound on-ramp lane facing west.

Norman Pfendler and his passenger, identified as 76-year-old Bonnie L. Pfendler, of Franklin, were both using seat belts.

Bonnie Pfendler was pronounced dead at the scene by Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.

Norman Pfendler suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Meadville Medical Center by Meadville Area Ambulance Service.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.