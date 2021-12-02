Funeral Services Announced for Mary A. Landi

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mary Landi at 10:00am at the Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarion, Pa.

Mary A. Landi, age 101, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2021 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

A full obituary can be viewed here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.