Interim Dean Selected for College of Health Sciences

Thursday, December 2, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Tina Horner - Clarion University

Deborah-KellyCLARION, Pa. – Dr. Scott Miller, senior vice president of Academic Affairs and provost for Pennsylvania Western University,* on Wednesday announced that Dr. Deborah Kelly has been selected to lead the integrated university’s College of Health Sciences.

Kelly holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree with a concentration in Nursing Administration and Leadership from the University of Pittsburgh. She has been a faculty member in Clarion University’s Department of Nursing for 18 years, serving for the past five years as department chair and nursing administrator. She currently oversees five programs that span the nursing career ladder from the associate to the doctoral level, including Clarion’s in-person ASN and BSN degrees and online RN-BSN, MSN and DNP programs.

Kelly has been instrumental in maintaining regulatory compliance, working with the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing for pre-licensure programs, the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) for undergraduate and master’s degree programs, and the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) for the Doctor of Nursing Practice. Over the past five years, enrollment in the department Kelly leads has grown from 400 to more than 700 nursing students.

Miller previously announced the deans who will lead PennWest’s five other academic colleges. They are Dr. Laura Delbrugge, College of Arts and Humanities; Dr. Brenda Fredette, College of Natural Sciences and Engineering Technology; Dr. Phillip Frese, College of Business, Communication and Information Sciences; Dr. Gwyneth Price, College of Education; and Dr. Kristen Majocha, College of Social Sciences and Human Services.

*Pending approval by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education


