Linda M. (Kline) Sullivan of Renton, Washington, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, surrounded by her children.

She was born Oct. 19, 1946, the daughter of Jack E. Kline and Evelyn L. Kline.

She was a 1964 graduate of Franklin High School.

She earned a scholarship from Hammermill, Erie.

She was a graduate of Hamot School of Nursing and was a state licensed Registered Nurse.

She was employed as an RN at Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She then moved south for employment.

She married and moved to Oregon, then to Renton, Washington.

In her later years Lin moved to Woodinville, Washington.

She was employed at Overlake Hospital until she retired.

She moved back to her home in Renton and lived there until she passed of a lung disease.

She traveled abroad and in the United States. She went to Spain, Germany, Italy, etc., and to many U.S. states with friends and family.

She was a former member of Polk United Methodist Church during her younger years.

Lin enjoyed many sport activities including water sports, snow sports, golfing, baseball, football, and others.

She also enjoyed going to concerts.

Her hobbies were sewing, knitting, quilting and embroidery.

She loved cooking and took gourmet classes while living in Oregon.

Lin so enjoyed having her children and grandchildren in for holiday meals.

She was very accomplished and had a real passion for learning.

She loved to read and was always on her computer learning new things.

She loved her country and had firm political views.

Many will miss Lin’s quick wit and humor.

Surviving family members include her son, James Curtis Sullivan; her daughter, Leigh Ann Stone; her sister Joyce A. Snyder; and her brother-in-law, Ronald L. Snyder Sr.

Also surviving are her grandchildren: Alicia Sullivan, Britton Stone and Thurston “TJ” Stone (she loved her grandchildren dearly); and her great-grandchildren, twins Konner and Bowden.

She is also survived by her aunt, Mrs. (William) Beverly Dilley; a niece, Mrs. (Keith) Lesa Reddick; nephews, Jeffrey Miller (Tiffany) and children, and Brad Miller and wife Lailani and children; and numerous cousins and great-nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her grandparents; her father, Jack E. Kline; her mother, Evelyn L. Kline; her brother, Jack L. Kline; her nephew, Jack L. Kline; and aunts and uncles.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the interment was delayed.

A graveside service placing Linda’s ashes to rest will take place this Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 11 am at Rockland Cemetery in the Kline family plot.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

