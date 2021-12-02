Local Woman Accused of Punching, Scratching Victim During Dispute Over Truck

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Leeper woman who allegedly punched and scratched a female victim during a dispute over a truck in Paint Township.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Robin L. Mabold.

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, November 26, Robin L. Mabold and a known female victim got into an argument over a truck, and Mabold reportedly punched the victim in the head three times.

The complaint indicates the victim had a swollen lump on her forehead and a bloody mouth.

According to the complaint, Mabold also scratched the victim on the face and neck, leaving marks. The victim was also reportedly knocked to the ground by Mabold.

Mabold was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 2:05 a.m. on November 27, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $1,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on Saturday, November 27.

She was released on Monday, November 29, on a security bond posted by a private surety.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on December 7 with Judge Schill presiding.

