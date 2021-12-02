 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Man Injured After Vehicle Slams into Fence on Whitehall Road

Thursday, December 2, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash where a man was injured when his vehicle slammed into a fence along Whitehall Road.

According to police, around 11:41 a.m. on November 22, a one-vehicle crash took place on Whitehall Road just east of Panther Spring Road.

Police say 55-year-old Lee Vannell, of Oil City, was operating a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt traveling west on Whitehall Road when his vehicle went off the south side of the road, drove along an embankment, and struck a wooden fence.

Vannell appeared to have suffered head trauma but refused medical treatment.

He was not using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Emlenton Area Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Vannell was cited for a traffic violation.

Emlenton Borough Crash

Incidentally, police say around 9:41 a.m., Vannell was also involved in a hit-and-run crash on Main Street in Emlenton Borough.

According to police, Vannell was again operating a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt traveling East on Main Street just east of Second Street when he traveled over to the other side of the roadway and struck a 1999 Silverado, operated by 45-year-old David T. Eiler, of Petrolia, with his driver’s side mirror.

Vannell then continued east and Eiler turned around and followed. Vannell reportedly pulled over after about two miles.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Vannell was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Franklin released the above reports on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.