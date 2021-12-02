Man Injured After Vehicle Slams into Fence on Whitehall Road

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash where a man was injured when his vehicle slammed into a fence along Whitehall Road.

According to police, around 11:41 a.m. on November 22, a one-vehicle crash took place on Whitehall Road just east of Panther Spring Road.

Police say 55-year-old Lee Vannell, of Oil City, was operating a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt traveling west on Whitehall Road when his vehicle went off the south side of the road, drove along an embankment, and struck a wooden fence.

Vannell appeared to have suffered head trauma but refused medical treatment.

He was not using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Emlenton Area Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Vannell was cited for a traffic violation.

Emlenton Borough Crash

Incidentally, police say around 9:41 a.m., Vannell was also involved in a hit-and-run crash on Main Street in Emlenton Borough.

According to police, Vannell was again operating a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt traveling East on Main Street just east of Second Street when he traveled over to the other side of the roadway and struck a 1999 Silverado, operated by 45-year-old David T. Eiler, of Petrolia, with his driver’s side mirror.

Vannell then continued east and Eiler turned around and followed. Vannell reportedly pulled over after about two miles.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Vannell was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Franklin released the above reports on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.