Police Release Details of Silverling Road Crash; Strattanville Woman Injured

Thursday, December 2, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_2401CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman was injured in a crash that happened on Silverling Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:28 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, on Silverling Road, just west of Stoney Lonesome Road, in Clarion Township.

Police say 38-year-old Melissa A. Mortland, of Strattanville, was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Impala traveling west on Silverling Road and attempting to negotiate a right bend in the road when her vehicle went off the side of the road for unknown reasons. It then struck a tree with its front end.

Mortland was using a seat belt and her airbag deployed.

She suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1 also assisted at the scene.

