Say What?!: Goat Escapes from City-Owned Herd, Wanders Town for Four Days

IOWA – A goat employed by an Iowa city to clear invasive plant species escaped from the rest of the herd and went wandering for four days.

Richard Brown, director of Clive Leisure Services, said a goat named Steve escaped last week while his herd was being transferred to its winter enclosure.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.