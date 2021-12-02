State Police Investigating Report of Sexual Assault of Teen in Sligo

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of indecent assault of a teen in Sligo Borough.

According to police, an investigation is underway into a report of suspected child abuse involving indecent assault.

The incident reportedly took place at a location on Colerain Street sometime between February 27, 2011, and February 27, 2012.

The victim is listed as a 14-year-old female.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

