A-C Valley Students Participate in Project Sticker Shock with AICDAC

Friday, December 3, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ACV Sticker ShockFOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – During the months of November and December, many high school students are getting ready to spend the holidays with family and friends.

(Pictured, left to right: Jaclyn Dolby (AICDAC), Thomas Eiler, Lanon Kline, Hannah Evans, Hayden Gates, Sheriff Munsee, and Keanna Fye (AICDAC))

This is also a risky time of year when many teenagers may be introduced to underage drinking.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) statistics, approximately 1,000 children under the age 21 die each year in preventable tragedies while celebrating the holidays. Therefore, efforts to prevent underage drinking, particularly around the holidays, are critical.

On Friday, November 19th, four students from Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School participated in the Project Sticker Shock campaign at Rimersburg Beverage in Rimersburg. Project Sticker Shock is designed to limit youth under 21 accessing alcohol. Students place stickers on cases of alcohol which is intended to reach adults who might purchase alcohol legally and then provide it to minors. The stickers state warnings about the penalties for furnishing alcohol to minors.

Project Sticker Shock is sponsored by Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. The Commission would like to acknowledge and thank Rimersburg Beverage and Sheriff Munsee from Clarion County Sheriff’s Office for their cooperation in helping to limit underage drinking.

Screenshot at Dec 02 14-50-34


