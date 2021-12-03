 

‘Christmas at The Haskell’ Kicks Off With Christmas Craft Show Tomorrow

Friday, December 3, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

The Haskell HouseCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Haskell House is kicking off a new “Christmas at The Haskell” tradition tomorrow, Saturday, December 4, with a Christmas Craft Show.

The craft show will take place from noon to 6:00 p.m. at The Haskell House.

“We want to help encourage everyone to shop local this holiday season,” Haskell House Manager Ashley Eck explained.

“It will be a great day to be in Downtown Clarion with the chamber’s pop-up shop event and the Ugly Sweater Parade also going on.”

The show will offer an excellent opportunity for gift shopping, according to Ashley.

257861821_625170945584871_4021194616084826606_n


