‘Christmas at The Haskell’ Kicks Off With Christmas Craft Show Tomorrow

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Haskell House is kicking off a new “Christmas at The Haskell” tradition tomorrow, Saturday, December 4, with a Christmas Craft Show.

The craft show will take place from noon to 6:00 p.m. at The Haskell House.

“We want to help encourage everyone to shop local this holiday season,” Haskell House Manager Ashley Eck explained.

“It will be a great day to be in Downtown Clarion with the chamber’s pop-up shop event and the Ugly Sweater Parade also going on.”

The show will offer an excellent opportunity for gift shopping, according to Ashley.

