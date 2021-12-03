 

Cindy Jo Seigworth

Friday, December 3, 2021 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-5NH8gwFYO8LeCindy Jo Seigworth, 58, of Shippenville passed away on Wednesday, December 1st 2021, at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Born July 11, 1963, in Clarion, Cindy was the daughter of Jack and Barbara Seigworth.

Cindy graduated from Keystone High School and continued her education at Penn State.

She worked as a store manager at the Dollar General in Shippenville.

Cindy enjoyed watching the Cowboys play football, cooking and baking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Cindy is survived by her mother Barbara Seigworth, her children Brandon Reed of Shippenville and Amanda Reed of Knox; her grandchildren Carter and Easton Miller of Shippenville and two sisters Peggy Grant of Knox and Jackie Seigworth of Titusville.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father Jack Seigworth and a brother in law Jack Grant.

An interment service will be held at 10 A.M Saturday, December 4, at the Providence Church Cemetery in Knox with Pastor Ron Hunsberger officiating.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home’s website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


