Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Turkeys by Kelly Bauer

Ingredients

12 fresh strawberries

1-1/2 cups milk chocolate chips



2 teaspoons coconut oil, divided12 pretzel sticks24 miniature marshmallows1/4 cup white chocolate chips

Directions

Step 1: Make the turkey legs

To make the legs of the turkey, you’ll need two basic ingredients: mini marshmallows and pretzel sticks. Start by snapping a pretzel stick in half, then slide a marshmallow onto the top of the pretzel to form the thigh. The marshmallows are already sticky so they adhere easily to the pretzel on their own. Repeat this process until you have 24 legs.

Step 2: Attach them to the strawberry

Combine the milk chocolate chips and 1 teaspoon of coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on medium power until melted, stirring in between so all of the chips melt evenly. Dip one half of each marshmallow in chocolate, then stick it to either side of the strawberry. Hold for a few seconds until the leg stays in place on its own, then transfer to a waxed paper-lined sheet tray to set completely.

Test Kitchen Tip: This step works best on a cold strawberry straight from the fridge; the colder the strawberry, the faster the chocolate will set.

Step 3: Dip strawberry in chocolate

Stick a wooden dowel or toothpick into the top of each assembled strawberry, then dip entirely in chocolate, turning a few times to ensure its completely coated. Let the excess drip off, then return it to the waxed paper to harden.

Step 4: Dip feet in white chocolate

Combine the white chocolate chips and remaining coconut oil; melt in the microwave until smooth. Once the dipped strawberries are hard to the touch, dip the ends of both turkey legs in the white chocolate and let set. This adds that extra finishing touch to take these turkeys over the top on cuteness.

