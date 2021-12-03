Hearing for Hawthorn Man Charged With Striking Dirt Bike With Bat While Juvenile Was Riding It Set for Tuesday

HAWTHORN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Hawthorn man is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning on charges for allegedly striking a juvenile’s dirt bike while he was riding it and then making threats against him.

Court documents indicate 66-year-old Kimball Paul Rearick is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Criminal Mischief/Damage Property Intentional, Reckless, Or Negligent, Misdemeanor 3

Rearick is currently free after he was released on his own recognizance.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in Hawthorn Borough in early September.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, New Bethlehem Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Maple Street in Hawthorn Borough, Clarion County, on September 5 for a report of an assault.

The mother of the victim told police that her juvenile son came back from riding his dirt bike and told her that a neighbor, Kimball Rearick, had struck his bike with a baseball bat while he was on it.

Police then spoke to the victim who reiterated what his mother said and gave additional details of the incident.

According to the complaint, the victim stated that he was riding his dirt bike with two juvenile friends on Maple Street in Hawthorn Borough and had approached Rearick’s residence. The victim reported that Rearick came out onto the street with a wooden baseball bat and struck his dirt bike while he was riding it. The victim stated that he then stopped the bike and asked Rearick why he had done that, and Rearick told him: “You have been warned before.”

Rearick reportedly told the juveniles he was “tired of them raising hell up here,” the complaint states.

The victim told police he told Rearick he was just riding his dirt bike and asked him what the point of the baseball bat was, and Rearick responded by saying: “You’re lucky I didn’t hit you with it,” the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, when the victim told Rearick that sounded like a threat, Rearick responded: “Is it, well I’ll make it a promise, that the next time I will hit you with the baseball bat.”

The victim admitted to police that he did swear at Rearick as he rode away.

Police then interviewed the two juveniles who were riding with the victim, and they confirmed that the man – later identified as Kimball Rearick – had hit the victim’s dirt bike with an object and also threatened him, according to the complaint.

The charges were filed against Rearick through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Monday, October 25.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.