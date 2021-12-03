Julian A. Males, age 97, of New Bethlehem, joined his Lord and Savior, and his wife, Thursday morning, December 2, 2021, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

Born October 18, 1924, in Porter Township, Clarion County, he was a son of the late James R. and Ruth A. Henry Males.

He was a World War II veteran serving with the U.S. Army Air Corp in Okinawa and the Philippines.

Julian married the former Lelia Minich on April 25, 1946, and together they built the family home, a Sears mail order home, including flower boxes, for $2300, in Porter Township. Julian and Lelia enjoyed nearly 73 years of marriage before her passing on February 21, 2018.

He retired from C & K Coal Company as a welder and was previously a truck driver for Eisenman Brothers Coal and a mechanic at Willison’s Garage.

He was the owner of Males Auto Body.

Julian was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant and was a man of deep faith, praying for his family daily.

He was also a member of the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post #354 and Masonic Lodge #522 F & AM, both of New Bethlehem and was a Coudersport Consistory 32nd Degree Mason.

Julian was an avid reader of westerns and enjoyed hunting, woodworking and restoring his ‘34 Dodge pickup.

Survivors include two daughters: Elaine Sherry and her husband, Clifton, of New Bethlehem and Lori Wassum Neiswonger of Sligo; two sons: Randy Males and his wife, Deby, of New Bethlehem and Jody Males and his wife, Michele, of Kittanning, and eight grandchildren: Scott Sherry (Nicole), Sally Ryan (Scott), Mandy Males (Mike), Buck Males, Lucas Males, Caleb Wassum (Jessyka), Mackayla Males and Kendall Males.

Julian is also survived by eleven great grandchildren: Kate Alsaihati (Sam), Micah Sherry (Brit), Eric Sherry (Onyaka), Cierah Manross, Nico Kozma, Mathew Kozma, Aydan Wassum, Rebecca Sherry, Madeline Sherry, and Dalton and Cole Bish, and two great great grandchildren, Judah and Matilda Alsaihati.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers: James, Calvin and Alvin; three sisters: Betty Magness, Phyllis Jewart and Barbara Wolfe, and two sons-in-law, David Wassum and Jerry Neiswonger.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Oakland Church of God, 122 Kohlersburg Road, Distant.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, in the church, with Reverend Jimmy Swogger, pastor of the church, officiating.

Military honors will be accorded at the church immediately following the funeral services.

Interment will take place in the Leatherwood Cemetery in Porter Township.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Julian A. Males to Oakland Church of God, P.O. Box 40, Distant, PA 16225

Online condolence may be sent to Julian’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

The family would like to thank Edgewood Heights for their hospitality, caring and love for Julian.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

