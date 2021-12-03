Matilda Sarah Nugent Beichner (Tillie) 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on December 1, 2021 escorted by her late husband Albert Sylvester and sons Donald, Jeffrey, David and Richard Michael (who just past a week ago).

She was born on November 10, 1923.

Tillie was the daughter of the late John M. and Mary J. Best Nugent.

She was married on June 12, 1944 at St. Michael church in Fryburg where she was a member for 77 years.

She was a co-founder of the Clarion Farmers Market supplying fresh produce and baked goods every Saturday for 25 years before retiring.

She continued to supply blackberries and rhubarb to local markets after retirement.

Tillie enjoyed crocheting, gardening, baking, and quilting.

She enjoyed helping her daughter at Sara Jane’s Deli, cooking, catering, doing dishes or anything that would help.

She really enjoyed visiting with the customers at the deli.

She also enjoyed helping her son at the Washington House serving coffee on fish nights.

She spent many hours peeling apples, canning fruits and vegetables.

She was a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a very giving person.

She is survived by three daughters Judy (Joseph) Crate and Sara Jane (Slugger) Wagner of Venus, Velma Jean (Lynn) Young of Brookville, and four sons Ronald (Esther) Beichner of Georgia, Anthony “Tim” (Cindy) Beichner and Benjamin (Sandy) Beichner of Shippenville, and Floyd Beichner of Knox. Her sons’ widows Diane Beary of Venus, Cheryl Beichner of Coudersport, and Joy Gage of New York. Special friend Deborah Beichner of Kossuth. Special granddaugher Christy Beichner and great-grandchildren Hannah and Chase who provided special in-home care for many years prior to moving to the nursing home.

Tillie is survived by 28 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, and seven plus one on the way great-great grandchildren.

She is also survived by a brother, John M. Nugent of Oil City and a sister Marty Brayko of Alabama, brother-in-law Henry Beichner and sister-in-law Imogene Beichner of Shippenville. Friends near to her heart include Katie Aaron, Rod and Rita Hartle, and the Beichner boys from Sandy Ridge Farm.

She was preceded in death by siblings and their spouses Ruth (Clifford) Whitmore, Dean (Gertrude) Nugent, James (Ethel) Nugent, Elsie (Joseph) Beichner, (Donna) Nugent, (Steve) Brako, and infant Marcella Nugent.

A special thanks to McKinley Care for the exceptional care given to Tillie.

Friends will be received on Saturday December 4, 2021 at St. Michael Church in Fryburg from 9am to 10am.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday December 4, 2021 at St. Michael Church in Fryburg, with Rev. Michael Polinek, Pastor presiding.

The family will be practicing social distancing and also asks that those attending please wear a mask.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

Memorials in Tillie’s honor may be made to St. Michael Roof Fund.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.