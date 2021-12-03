 

P. Maxine Motter

Friday, December 3, 2021 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-8KLDWBTgD2ZEX5xP. Maxine Motter, 93, of Highland Oaks at Water run, formerly of Venus passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 after a period of declining health.

Born on July 31, 1928 in Washington Township she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Tressie Goodman Sandrock. .

She attended Shippenville School.

On April 18, 1947 she was married to Henry Motter who preceded her in death.

She worked alongside her husband on their dairy farm in Marble, PA.

She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Venus, she was also involved with the Ladies Missionary Society and sang in the church Choir on special occasions.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her siblings: Clyde, Helen, Orval, Ila May, Alvin, Ronald, and Sandra.

All services will be private.

Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg will be caring for the family.

Interment will be in the Venus Cemetery.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.


