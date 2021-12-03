Police: Rimersburg Man Scuffles With State Troopers in Walmart Parking Lot

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a Rimersburg man who was reportedly involved in a tussle with three Pennsylvania State Troopers in the parking lot of the Clarion Walmart store.

Court documents indicate that on Monday, November 22, Clarion-based State Police filed charges against 33-year-old Zachery Wayne Steele stemming from an incident that occurred on Saturday, November 20.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police located Zachery Steele in the Walmart parking lot in Monroe Township around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, and attempted to place him under arrest for warrants he had in Clarion County.

Steele resisted arrest by refusing to place his hands behind his back when told to do so and then attempting to get away from the troopers by pulling his arms away and reaching for the door handle of his car. He reportedly resisted for several minutes, to the point where two troopers utilized their tasers to gain control of him, before he was finally placed in handcuffs, the complaint states.

When Steele was taken to the ground during the arrest, he began to yell: “Shoot. Shoot them now, Jay. Grab the 40 and shoot them,” according to the complaint.

Court documents indicate 33-year-old Zachery Wayne Steele was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 2:07 p.m. on Monday, November 22, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (three counts)

On November 22, Steele was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The above charges were waived for court and transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday, November 30.

Additionally, his bail was reduced to $100.

