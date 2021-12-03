SPONSORED: The Band ‘Chaz,’ Breakfast Buffet at Night at Clarion VFW
Friday, December 3, 2021 @ 12:12 AM
Clarion VFW Club 2145 Inc. is hosting the band ‘Chaz’ on Saturday, December 4, along with a breakfast buffet after the show.
The band will perform 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge.
Memberships will be available for purchase for $32 at the event. Attendees without a membership can be signed in by a member.
The Liberty House will have a breakfast buffet from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. – the buffet is open to the public.
The buffet is $10.
The following will be offered on the buffet: eggs, sausage, bacon, hashbrowns, biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, fruit, and muffins.
