Logue and Urik Purchase Main Street Property for Law Offices

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Two Clarion attorneys, Christy Logue and Ashley Urik-Enrietti, this week purchased a prominent building at 319 Main Street for their new offices.

Pictured above: Attorneys Christy Logue and Ashley Urik-Enrietti. Photos by Prince Brooks.

The law offices of Logue & Urik P.C. will open sometime next Spring following some interior renovations. The house, adjacent to the former Tavern, was purchased from Nancy Ganoe.

“Our lease at our current building on Liberty Street was up at the end of next year in October 2022,” Logue said. “The two considerations were proximity to the courthouse and more space to store things and expand our business because we’re kind of outgrowing our space.

“We purchased the building because the previous tenant’s lease had expired. However, part of the deal with Nancy was that we offered her a year lease, which we did at a reduced rent. However, she declined so that’s when we moved up the renovations.”

Logue and Urik-Enrietti recently celebrated their firm’s second anniversary after leaving the last law firm where the two met each other. Both were also graduates of Duquesne Law School in Pittsburgh, Urik in 2013, and Logue in 2018.

“This a very general law practice,” explained Christy. “I do mostly real estate transactions, commercial and residential estate planning. We also help people form corporations and corporate structures. I also do a lot of municipal work and then a little bit of civil litigation revolving around mostly real estate and my municipal clients.”

Ashley explained her concentration.

“I’m Clarion County’s juvenile defender and solicitor for Children and Youth Services. We also do involuntary commitment hearings at the Clarion Psychiatric Center.”

The 319 Main Street building was once owned by Wilson and Oleta Amsler, according to Logue.

“Oleta sold it to Nancy Ganoe’s husband originally back in the late eighties, and Nancy owned it since then.”

In addition to being close to the courthouse, the spacious house offers ample room for offices and waiting rooms and comfortable natural lighting. Administrative assistants Kendra Craddock and Tracy Park have both been with them for nearly two years and will be welcoming clients in the large waiting room.

“My mom always picks wood houses to renovate,” Logue said. “When she and Bob Balough first got married, they renovated our big house on Seventh Avenue for 13 years from top to bottom.

“This one has lots of light, and we think it’s nice to invest back into Main Street and make it more beautiful. Hopefully, we can bring more people to Clarion, and they will appreciate buildings that are well-maintained.”

New wiring has been installed and Carpet Barn is on the way with new carpeting next week.

The painting will be the next major project, and Christy has convinced her stepdad and local craftsmen, Bob Balough, to take on the project.

“This is the semi-retirement job that he’s taking on reluctantly as a labor of love,” added Christy.

An open house will be held sometime next year.

