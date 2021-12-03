Woman Airlifted by STAT MedEvac Following Crash on Route 36

GASKILL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A woman was airlifted by STAT MedEvac following a crash that happened on State Route 36 in Gaskill Township on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident occurred around 2:38 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, on State Route 36, just east of Mill Road, in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 66-year-old Robert R. Henretta, of Punxsutawney, was operating a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on State Route 36 when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Robert Henretta and his passenger, 66-year-old Toni M. Henretta, of Punxsutawney, were both using seat belts.

Toni Henretta suffered suspected serious injuries and was airlifted by STAT MedEvac.

Robert Henretta was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Rebucks Southside Towing.

Henretta was cited for a traffic violation.

