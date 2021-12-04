A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – A chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 37. Southeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – Rain showers before 4pm, then a chance of snow showers. High near 54. South wind 11 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Tuesday Night – Snow showers likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely before 5pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

