Arlene L. Hulzschuh. 79, of Titusville passed away Thursday December 2, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital.

She was born in Warren Michigan, on December 11, 1941 and was the daughter of the late George and Mary Keller Hurrelbrink.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

There will be no services.

