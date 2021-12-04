Blose Speaks on Redbank School Board Meeting, Friction Over Masks

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – ExploreClarion.com spoke to newly-elected school board member Mitch Blose regarding Redbank Valley School’s November 30 board meeting and his refusal to wear a face mask at the public meeting.

Blose said the school board had not moved to the executive session before he left and that interactions with other board members were cordial.

“The president decided to go into executive session,” Blose said. “I kind of stayed seated, didn’t get up right away.”

Blose explained that he, along with other new members of the Redbank Valley school board, had not been sworn in yet – meaning they could not participate in the executive session.

Nevertheless, he stayed to ask for more clarification regarding board procedures.

After he left, the board then moved to an executive session.

“I just felt things weren’t being done properly,” Blose stated, who added his interactions with all the board members were respectful and not hostile.

Blose said he asked more questions regarding mask-wearing rules and was informed he would have to wear one at the Monday, December 6 meeting if he attended in person. Blose was told he could attend virtually.

Asked if he was going to wear a mask at the December 6 meeting, Blose responded, “No, I’m going to continue to live a normal life.”

As to why he thinks it is important to continue to fight the masking order while a legal process to rescind the order is ongoing, Blose said, “I don’t see why we have to wait. We all know we don’t need to wear one.”

He pointed to the financial benefits if Redbank would not require masks, arguing it would save the district money by having students return from cyber school.

“It could save the school money in the long run,” Blose said. “Get more students back in school.”

Although he recognizes that his insistence on the mask issue can cause “friction,” Blose was clear he has a good relationship with all other board members, pointing to a conversation he had with one of them a day after the meeting.

“It was a very respectful conversation,” he said. “No hostility at all.”

