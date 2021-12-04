Bonnie Lou Pfendler, 76, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday December 1, 2021 in Meadville from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Born in Toledo, OH on September 12, 1945 she was the daughter of the late Edward and Arbutus Little Hackett.

Bonnie was a graduate of Franklin High School and worked many years at the former Franklin Riverside as the deli and bakery manager.

She enjoyed shopping, spending time at home and working on her flowers and her beloved dogs. Bonnie enjoyed going to the movies, especially scary ones.

Above all, she loved to spend as much time as possible with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On July 14, 1995 she married Norman L . Pfendler in DuBois and he survives.

Also surviving is her son; Brian Marshall and his wife Wanda of Venus; a grandson, Matt Marshall of Minnesota and a two great-grandchildren, Kase and Ava; a brother, Gerald “Lee” Hackett and his wife Rhonda of Cooperstown; three step children, Donna Pfendler – Merkle and her husband Jeff of Savannah, GA, Suzanne Bush and her husband Ron of DuBois and Norman Pfendler Jr. of Oil City; three step-grandchildren, Taylor Bush of State College, Taryn Bush of DuBois and Griffin Pfendler of Oil City and a step great-grandchild, Lillian Campbell of State College.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Bonnie will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery next to her mother.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

