Carol Lea Ruhlman, 80, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021.

She was born August 10, 1941 in Franklin, PA to Paul and Eleanor Phillips.

Carol’s husband E. Neil Ruhlman passed in 2005. Carol is survived by daughter Elizabeth, son-in-law Jay Pugh, and cherished minor grandchild.

Carol loved and helped raise many children over the years. Included is Julie Ruhlman, who has a child of her own, and Neil’s two children, Jeff and Chris Ruhlman, as well as the child of close family friend Michael Rothgeb.

Carol loved her siblings, nieces, and nephews on both sides of the family. She deeply enjoyed sharing her crafty side with Linda and Audrey.

Carol loved to go to see local bluegrass musicians. She enjoyed crocheting and donated many hats and baby blankets.

She loved to play cards and games. She held an appreciation for the sisterhood of the PEO.

She loved Jesus.

Carol’s soulmate Neil passed suddenly in 2005, shortly after Carol retired from her role as office manager of the Samaritan Counseling Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Carol Lea Ruhlman are requested to help ease the financial burden of putting Carol to rest. The address is below.

She will be rejoined with her husband, Neil. They will rebuild the local Sarasota ecosystem together in a memorial reef ball made by a local company.

Their favorite thing to do was to go for a walk on the beach. She kept going in his honor, every holiday, as long as she was able.

The family is deeply thankful for the care of the staff at Inspired Living: Hidden Lakes and Tidewell Hospice.

Carol’s last six months were filled with activities and socialization.

The care she received allowed her to make many new happy memories and stay active. She especially loved playing bingo and going for long walks outside.

Memorial Services will not be held in person in Florida due to COVID-19.

Final arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to Neptune Society, Fort Myers.

Memorials may be sent c/o Elizabeth Pugh, to 15211 Agave Grove Place, Bradenton, FL, 34212.

Online condolences can be found here.

