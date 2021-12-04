 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spinach Puffs

Saturday, December 4, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These bite-sized spinach puffs are full of cheese and creamy goodness!

Ingredients

1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed
1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
2 large eggs, divided use
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Unfold puff pastry; cut each sheet into 12 sections. Place in greased mini muffin cups, pressing gently onto bottoms and up sides, allowing corners to point up.

-In a large bowl, stir together spinach, cream cheese, mozzarella, feta, 1 egg, garlic, pepper, and salt. Spoon 1 tablespoon into each cup. Bring pastry corners together and pinch to seal. In a small bowl, beat the remaining egg. Brush over pastry edges. Bake until puffed and golden brown, about 20 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


