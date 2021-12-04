 

Clifford “Cliff” Spence

Saturday, December 4, 2021 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Clifford “Cliff” Spence, 76, of Oil City, beloved father, grandfather, uncle & friend, passed away on Wednesday, December 1st at UPMC Northwest.

His death was sudden and unexpected due to Covid-19 complications that presented in less than a week. He was exposed to Covid after his full vaccination but before the booster shot he received.

Cliff was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force. He returned to his hometown to live & work for the remainder of his life.

His parents Cliff & Ruth, three older brothers Richard, Mike & Has, as well as an infant sister Janet all passed before him.

His wife Connie Brzuz and later devoted partner Linda Lund also preceded him in passing.

Cliff attended Oil City Vineyard Church and was very happy to be part of the Oil City community.

He is survived by his daughter Melanie Spence-Ayar and two grand-daughters Eve & Rose Ayar.

There will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. Please share any condolences or fond memories via Reinsel Funeral Home’s Tribute Wall at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations may be made in his honor at: https://support.hopeforthewarriors.org/campaign/2021-battalion-of-hope/c376335?utm_source=Sumo&utm_medium=WelcomeMat.


